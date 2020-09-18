Darlene L. Deal, 80, of Gloucester, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Williamsburg.
She was born in Punxsutawney, the daughter of the late Clifton and Mildred Wineberg.
She retired from the Walmart in Gloucester, Virginia, with over 28 years of service.
Her love for Christ led her to become a member of Severn Church, Gloucester, Virginia.
She is survived by her children, Shari Moon, Laurie Hudson (John) and Bonnie Gray; sisters Janice McConnaughy and Donna Frantz (Bill); her sister-in-law, Sandy Wineberg; grandchildren Jeremy Gray (Manda), Ashley Bryant, Rachel Dyke, Aaron Dyke, Thomas (Tony) Heinen and Nicholas (Nikko) Heinen; and great-grandchildren Phaedryn Gray, Moira Gray and Madelyn Hall.
Darlene was often referred to as "one of the nicest people you will ever meet." She had such a kind heart and would do anything she could to help someone. She loved her family and her church.
She was preceded in death by husband James Deal, son Mark Gray, brother Tip Wineberg and sister Carol Wineberg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either Severn Church Gloucester, Virginia, or to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Virginia, is in charge of arrangements.