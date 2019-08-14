Home

Services
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
David A. Poerio Sr.


1934 - 2019
David A. Poerio Sr. Obituary
David A. Poerio Sr., 85, of Youngwood, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Palm Gardens, Vero Beach, Florida.

David was born on July 17, 1934, in Youngwood, Pa., a son of the late Giuseppe and Christina (Audio) Poerio.

He was a graduate of Youngwood High School. David was a member of the Roman Catholic Church. He was self employed in the construction field, having built more than 15 homes in the Youngwood, Greensburg and Punxsutawney areas.

Surviving are David's wife, Sandra (Baker) Poerio; three sons, David Poerio Jr. and wife Helen, Furie Poerio and wife Rita and Pete Poerio and wife LuAnn; daughter Elizabeth (DeeDee) Berger and husband Ronald; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother, Joseph Poerio of Youngwood; and a sister, Victoria Lucia Monticelli of Rome, Italy.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a son, Michael Poerio; six brothers, Eugene, Charles, Theodore, Angelo, Henry and Furie; and four sisters, Rosemary, Serafina, Christina and Maria.

Friends will be received from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. A funeral service will follow visitation beginning at 6 p.m., at the funeral home, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019
