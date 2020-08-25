David Allen Taylor, 80, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born in Punxsutawney on June 6, 1940, a son of the late Thomas William Taylor and Frances Aldeane (Witherow) Taylor.
David worked for many years at Thermal Gard in Punxsutawney.
Growing up, he admired his grandfather, who taught him so much in life, including cutting down trees, which David enjoyed because he was able to be at his granddad's side.
David had a tender heart and a particular fondness of cats and kittens.
He is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth "Ann" Villella and husband Lester of Summerville, and Diana Lee Bair and husband Clifford of Punxsutawney; one brother, William Taylor and wife Nancy of Erie; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Haines) Taylor of Meadville and Dena Taylor of Punxsutawney; and nume-rous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas Pryce Taylor and John Marshall Taylor.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A private funeral service for family will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Oaklawn cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in David's memory to Willow Run Sanctuary, 381 E. Branch Rd., Brookville, PA 15825 or The Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 17511.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.