1/1
David Allen Taylor
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Allen Taylor, 80, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born in Punxsutawney on June 6, 1940, a son of the late Thomas William Taylor and Frances Aldeane (Witherow) Taylor.
David worked for many years at Thermal Gard in Punxsutawney.
Growing up, he admired his grandfather, who taught him so much in life, including cutting down trees, which David enjoyed because he was able to be at his granddad's side.
David had a tender heart and a particular fondness of cats and kittens.
He is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth "Ann" Villella and husband Lester of Summerville, and Diana Lee Bair and husband Clifford of Punxsutawney; one brother, William Taylor and wife Nancy of Erie; two sisters-in-law, Carol (Haines) Taylor of Meadville and Dena Taylor of Punxsutawney; and nume-rous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Thomas Pryce Taylor and John Marshall Taylor.
Friends will be received from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A private funeral service for family will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Oaklawn cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in David's memory to Willow Run Sanctuary, 381 E. Branch Rd., Brookville, PA 15825 or The Anna Shelter, 1555 E. 10th St., Erie, PA 17511.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
115 E Union St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-5421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shumaker Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved