David Carl Weller, 66, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born in Tionesta on May 18, 1954, a son of the late Harrold Weller and Hazel (Bennett) Weller.
On Nov. 5, 1978, he married Debra Kessler. She survives and resides in Punxsutawney. He was a loving and caring family man who will be dearly missed.
David was self-employed handyman and worked many jobs all around the area, a few of which included mowing for many people, formerly working for the Nitsche's at Punxsutawney Casket, helping Wayne Pifer around the funeral home, and assisting with house clean-outs through the real estate offices.
David was a kindhearted, caring man who never forgot a birthday. He will be fondly remembered for delivering birthday cards to so many around the area; you could always count on hearing from David on your birthday.
He loved hunting and fishing, and just enjoyed being outdoors, taking a walk in the woods with his gun thrown over his shoulder. He enjoyed the yearly visits to Sinnemahoning, where he would first quickly mow the grass and then sit down on the deck and enjoy the company and the surroundings.
In addition to his wife, Debbie, he is survived by one son, Daniel Harold Weller of Punxsutawney, and one sister, Goldie Crate and husband William of Clarion.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Paul Weller.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until noon on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at noon at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Carole Bergman.
Interment will follow at Starr Cemetery, Tionesta.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to defray final expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.