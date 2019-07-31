Home

David Craft


1977 - 2019
David Craft Obituary
David Craft, 41, of Delancey passed away at his home on July 24, 2019.

He was born on Nov. 11, 1977, in Punxsutawney. He is the son of Dave Henry and the late Linda Craft of Delancey.

He is survived by his father, Dave Henry of Delancy; his sons, Tyler and Devon Craft, both of DuBois; his sister, Brianna Gummo of Delancey; along with his niece and nephew.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois. No public service will be held.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 1, 2019
