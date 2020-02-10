|
David Floyd "Popsicle" Gaston Sr., 71, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020.
David passed in the company of his "best friend," Benny, his beloved dog, who was at his side.
He is survived by his son, David Jr. (Lori) Gaston of Rossiter, and son Brian (Valerie) Gaston of Punxsutawney, along with three granddaughters and two great-grandchildren from David and Lori and two grandsons from Brian and Valerie.
He's also survived by two sisters, Laura Jane (George) Lowmaster of Montoursville and Rachel (Ron) Hetrick of Punxsutawney, as well as several nieces and nephews.
David was predeceased by his father, Boyd Ray Gaston, and mother Sarah Henrietta White Gaston of the Rossiter area; his brother, Lawrence (Amos) Gaston; and his sisters, Helen June Kanouff, Beverly Kay Cressley and Wilda Mae Layman.
He was also preceded in death by his ex-wife, Barbara Jean Gaston.
Over his rich life, he held several jobs, including long-haul trucking and working as a security guard.
In his free time, David loved spending time with his family, as well as caring for his beloved dogs, which were his faithful companions.
David's funeral services are being entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney.
At the request of the family, his immediate funeral services will be private. A memorial service for family and friends will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, 117 N. Jefferson St., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Condolences for his family may be made on the funeral home's website at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 11, 2020