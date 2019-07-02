Home

McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
David H. Payne


1941 - 2019
David H. Payne Obituary
David H. Payne, 78, of Punxsutawney, passed away Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
David was born June 10, 1941, in Punxsutawney, to the late Lloyd and Maude (Horner) Payne.
David worked for Dennis Rebuck Garage as a body technician. He also worked in security at IUP in Indiana, as a constable in Canoe Township and later as a part-time dispatcher for the Punxsutawney Police Department. He and his wife, Sandra, attended the Woodland Avenue United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra (Shaffer) Payne of Punxsutawney; one son, David S. Payne; and his pet, Duncan. He is also survived by one sister, Mary Louise Mahlon and husband Arthur; sister-in-law Kaye Shaffer; and brother-in-law Howard Shaffer and companion Cindy, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Payne.
At David's request, there will be no visitation. McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Gateway Humane Society at 1211 Airport Rd. Falls Creek, PA 15840, or to a no-kill shelter of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from July 3 to July 4, 2019
