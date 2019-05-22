David M. Carrick, 89, of Punxsutawney, passed away at home on May 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



His story began on Nov. 9, 1929, born the son of George and Olive (Murphy) Carrick. He grew up in the village of Harmony with five brothers. "Bud," as he was known then, attended the twin school houses just up the road from home. He then went on to Punxsy High School and graduated with the Class of 1946, at the age of 16.



After graduation, he played baseball and football and went to work for Freas Brothers Garage. His next job was as a lineman for Bell Telephone, now known as "Dave." He retired from Bell at the age of 59 and decided to take up golfing and became a ranger on the golf courses of Treasure Lake in DuBois.



He was a member of the St. Peters United Church of Christ in Elk Run, where he and his brothers never missed Sunday School. He sang in the choir at church, and his love for music went on to singing at weddings, in barbershop quartets, the New Bethlehem Barbershop Chorus and, of course, singing with his family and friends just for fun.



He was a Little League manager in the 1960s, a member of the Army Reserves for many years, a Mason and member of the John W Jenks Lodge, a member of the Moose, Eagles, American Legion, Elks Club and Big O.



He was a member of the PK Camp and enjoyed many good times hunting and fishing with his father, uncles, brothers, son and family and friends.



On Oct. 25, 1985, he married his loving wife, Esther (Collarini) Carrick. They resided in Treasure Lake and spent the next 34 years enjoying life together, traveling and spending time with family and friends.



Dave loved life and was very happy and thankful for the life he had. He will be greatly missed by many.



Dave is survived by his loving wife, Esther; a brother, Myke Carrick and sister-in-law Ruthie; two daughters, Jessie Carrick (Gary Seger) and Mary Lynne Carrick (Kevin Shugars); two sons, Charlie Carrick and Randy Collarini (Cyndee Pifer); his grandchildren, Julie Black (Jeff), Michael Carrick, David D. Carrick (Cathi), Denny Young Jr. (Kelley), Ryan Donnalley, Lauryn and Afton McAfee, and Alexis and Stacey Collarini; his great-grandchildren, Molle Ray, Aubree, Kenzie, Gavin, Landon, Marlee, Roman, Kayleigh, Jayden, Mark and Avery; and also many nieces, nephews and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Olive Carrick; mother-in-law Helen Saldi; sons Geno Carrick and Rocky Collarini; nephew Rick Carrick; and four brothers, Jim Carrick and wife Donna, Gene Carrick and wife Jeannie, Dick Carrick and Butch Carrick.



A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the St. Peters United Church of Christ in Punxsutawney.



Donations may be made in memory of Dave to Children's Shriner Hospital of Erie, , or St. Peters United Church of Christ.



