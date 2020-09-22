David Nelson Beveridge, 91, of Emerickville, passed away on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home.
Dave was born on March 21, 1929, in Clarion, the son of the late Robert Beveridge and Anna Elizabeth Siverling Beveridge. On June 6, 1953, he married the love of his life, Evelyn Hatten, who preceded him in death on Nov. 21, 2018.
He received his GED from the Brookville Area High School and proudly served as a Sergeant in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division, Co C. 44th Tank Battalion, during the Korean Conflict, stationed at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
Dave worked for the Pinecrest Country Club in Brookville, and then had a long career in the dairy business, driving both milk and ice cream delivery trucks working for the Brookville Creamery from 1957 to 1968, and Kromer's/Sani Dairy in Punxsutawney from 1968 until his retirement in 1987. He also worked for Gromley Chevrolet, now Brookville Chevrolet, driving cars back and forth from other dealerships.
He was a longtime member of the Port Barnett United Methodist Church in Brookville and the American Legion Post No. 102 in Brookville, and enjoyed camping, spending time outdoors and taking his walks. Dave looked forward to driving into Brookville each day to visit with his friends, and also chatting on his cellphone, but most of all, he loved his family and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Dave is survived by his two sons, David F. Beveridge (wife Norma) of Punxsutawney and Richard A. "Dick" Beveridge (wife Donna) of Brookville; six grandchildren, Adam Beveridge (wife Deanna) of Punxsutawney, Marissa Wilsoncroft (husband Ronnie) of Altoona, Becky Carrier (husband Kenny), Andrea Wallace (husband Drew), and Ryan Domres (wife Ashley) all of Brookville, and Mike Domres (wife Nicole) of Corsica; seven great-grandchildren, Alayna and Evan Carrier, Maddock and Rori Wallace, Caitlin and Roxanne Domres, and Owen Beveridge; his last surviving sibling, Ronald A. Beveridge of Sligo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Evelyn; four brothers; and three sisters.
Dave's family will receive friends and family on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Peterson Funeral Home, 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a service to follow at 12 p.m. with Pastor Brock Beveridge (his nephew) and Pastor Joni Williams officiating. Full military honors will be presented following the funeral service.
Interment will take place in the Emerickville Church of God Cemetery in Pinecreek Township, Jefferson County.
Upon request of the family, memorial donations may be made to the Port Barnett United Methodist Church, 65 Evans St., Brookville, PA 15825; to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 600 River Ave. Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212; or to the donor's choice.
Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home in Brookville.