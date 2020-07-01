1/1
David R. "Spider" Barnett
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David R. "Spider" Barnett, 75, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Feb. 14, 1945, to Dale L. and Genevieve (Kinney) Barnett in Punxsutawney.

Spider was a member of the F.O.E #1231, Punxsutawney, and previous member of the BPOE Elks Lodge 301, Punxsutawney. He retried from Helen Mines, Homer City.

He worked for various businesses throughout the area. The most recent were Valley National Gas and Jefferson Grocery. Spider owned "Spiderian Nightmare DJ," playing music and entertaining the crowds. His passion was racing, specifically dirt track racing. Car 16, which he owned and drove, was known at Pine Valley, Hummingbird and Marion Center speedways. February 14 birthdays were marked with a cold swim in the Mahoning Creek. He enjoyed helping his son, Dale, and hanging around the shop with the guys, spending time with family and friends and being around his dogs.

He is survived by two sons, Dale Roy Barnett and fiancée Jessica of Punxsutawney and Martin Barnett and wife Sharon of New York; a granddaughter, Abbey Fleegar; companion Dori Zeedick of Punxsutawney; sister-in-law Mary Barnett of Cleveland, Ohio; two brothers, Earl L. Barnett of Claysburg and Terry L. Barnett and wife Sherry of Akron, Ohio; an uncle, Gerald Barnett of Homer City; a special friend, Lillian Jane Woods; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David L. Barnett; a brother, Dale Leroy "Sonny" Barnett; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Barnett.

Friends will be received on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.

Memorial donations may be made to Just Us for the Animals, 98 Morrison Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
3
Service
07:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved