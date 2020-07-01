David R. "Spider" Barnett, 75, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday June 25, 2020, at his home.



He was born on Feb. 14, 1945, to Dale L. and Genevieve (Kinney) Barnett in Punxsutawney.



Spider was a member of the F.O.E #1231, Punxsutawney, and previous member of the BPOE Elks Lodge 301, Punxsutawney. He retried from Helen Mines, Homer City.



He worked for various businesses throughout the area. The most recent were Valley National Gas and Jefferson Grocery. Spider owned "Spiderian Nightmare DJ," playing music and entertaining the crowds. His passion was racing, specifically dirt track racing. Car 16, which he owned and drove, was known at Pine Valley, Hummingbird and Marion Center speedways. February 14 birthdays were marked with a cold swim in the Mahoning Creek. He enjoyed helping his son, Dale, and hanging around the shop with the guys, spending time with family and friends and being around his dogs.



He is survived by two sons, Dale Roy Barnett and fiancée Jessica of Punxsutawney and Martin Barnett and wife Sharon of New York; a granddaughter, Abbey Fleegar; companion Dori Zeedick of Punxsutawney; sister-in-law Mary Barnett of Cleveland, Ohio; two brothers, Earl L. Barnett of Claysburg and Terry L. Barnett and wife Sherry of Akron, Ohio; an uncle, Gerald Barnett of Homer City; a special friend, Lillian Jane Woods; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, David L. Barnett; a brother, Dale Leroy "Sonny" Barnett; and a sister-in-law, JoAnn Barnett.



Friends will be received on Friday, July 3, 2020 from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.



Memorial donations may be made to Just Us for the Animals, 98 Morrison Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store