David R. "Duck" Huey, 77, of Glen Campbell, died Thursday, May 30, 2019, at UPMC-Shadyside, Pittsburgh.

The son of Leonard M. and Sara V. (Smith) Huey, he was born on Sept. 17, 1941, in Smithport, Banks Township, Indiana County.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He served during the Korean War from 1960-1962, leaving the service with the rank of PFC.

He married Lisa R. (Beck) Huey on Oct. 25, 1980, and they shared over 39 years of marriage together.

He worked as a local and over-the-road truck driver.

David was a member of the American Legion Post in Rossiter, the Teamsters Union and the Rossiter Sportsman's Club, having served as a former president and vice president.

He enjoyed going to yard sales, collecting, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.

David is survived by his wife, Lisa R. Huey; his eight children, David L. Huey and wife Barbara of Erie, Terry R. Huey of North Tonawanda, New York, Gregory M. Huey of Erie, Traci D. Claxon and husband Anthony of Westland, Michigan, Daniel P. Huey and wife Joetta of Albion, New York, Sandi L. Huey of Front Royal, Virginia, Krista N. Huey-Hodge of Rochester Mills, and James H. Huey of Glen Campbell; his nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; his siblings, Donald A. Huey of Newington, Connecticut, and Reba D. Higgins of North Tonawanda, New York; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings, Jack L. Smith, James W. Huey, George V. Huey, Laura B. Babco, Gerald R. Huey, Rita A. Pennington and Gary A. Huey, Sr.

Family and friends will be received at the Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale, from 5 to 9 p.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019, and again on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of the 12 p.m. funeral service with Pastor Janet Chiplis officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Rossiter American Legion. At a future date, David's inurnment will take place at the Pearce Cemetery in Rossiter.