David Scott Thompson


1958 - 2019
David Scott Thompson Obituary
David Scott Thompson, 61, of DuBois, formerly of Punxsutawney, passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Penn Highlands Hospital DuBois.
David was born on Jan. 25, 1958, in Punxsutawney to the late James D. Thompson and Helen S. (Lester) Thompson.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his uncle, John Lester; and five aunts, Irene (Lester) Anderson, Emma (Lester) Hetrick, Ruth (Lester) London, Ellin (Thompson) Hollopeter and Inez (Thompson) Hogan.
He is survived by numerous cousins. He's also survived by very special friends Sandy and Aimee Serian.
David looked forward to going to Camp Friendship in the summer.
David's funeral care has been entrusted to the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. Interment will be in the Anita Community Cemetery. As per the wishes of his family, funeral ceremonies will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to ARC of Jefferson County, 36 Hoover Ave., DuBois, PA 15801, Attn: Michelle.
Condolence messages to David's family may be submitted on the website of the Fait Funeral Home at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 11, 2019
