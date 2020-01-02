|
Dawn Adell (Van Doren) Nichol, 87, of Dayton, passed away on Jan. 1, 2020, at her daughter's residence.
She was born on Nov. 20, 1932, to Morrell and Lucille (Escott) Van Doren in New York City.
She was a member Harvest Community Church, Kittanning.
Dawn was a 1954 graduate of Mansfield State Teachers College. She taught home economics, English, and physical education at Clymer and substituted at Marion Center, Dayton and Shannock Valley.
Dawn is survived by her two sons, John R. (Soraya) Nichol of Dayton and Thomas E. (Valerie) Nichol of Fall Branch, Tennessee; daughter Jaci N. (Randy) Reefer of Renfrew; brother Llewain S. Van Doren of Brighton, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren, Todd, Kyla, Kate, Kasey, Jessica, Rebecca, Emily and Luke; and 14 great-grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, Alex, Ethen, Bennett, Carver, Grant, Reece, Landon, Dawson, Anson, Egan, Murphy and Vera.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Wendell Nichol, who died June 27, 2015; and her older brother, Marshall Van Doren.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Carson/Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., 724 W. Main St., Rural Valley.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at 3 p.m. at the Harvest Community Church, 523 Butler Rd., Kittanning, with Pastor Rodney Miller officiating. Additional visitation will be held at Harvest Community Church an hour before the funeral services.
Burial will take place in the Mahoning United Presbyterian Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Harvest Community Church, 523 Butler Rd., Kittanning, PA 16201, or Mahoning United Presbyterian Cemetery, 145 N. Miller Rd., Dayton, PA 16222.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Jan. 3, 2020