Dawn Yvonne (Thomas) Moore
1964 - 2020
Dawn Yvonne (Thomas) Moore, 56, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born in Reading on Feb. 25, 1964, a daughter of Joan Marie (Binner) Thomas of Punxsutawney and the late Larry Charles Thomas.
Dawn was a 1982 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School.
On Oct. 5, 1985, she married David Alan Moore. He preceded her in death on April 28, 2015. Dawn was blessed to spend the last few years with a loving companion, Delmas Burkett.
Dawn worked at the Jefferson County Courthouse in the prothonotary's office for 10 years; she later worked at the Jefferson County District Court Magistrate's office in Punxsutawney for over 10 years.
She dearly loved her family, especially her daughters and being a wonderful "maw-maw" to her grandchildren. Dawn thoroughly enjoyed shopping adventures with family and hunting for items to spoil her grandchildren with. She also enjoyed crafting and gardening and had a knack for interior design.
Dawn had a beautiful smile, a great sense of humor, and loved to laugh. She will be remembered as a kind and sensitive person who was thoughtful, caring and incredibly devoted to her family and friends.
She is survived by her mother, Joan Thomas; two daughters, Samantha Coon and husband Nate of Canonsburg, and Aimee Delay and husband Justin of Erie; four grandchildren, Ruby and Penny Coon and Jaiden and Nicholas Delay; and two sisters, Kelly Phillips and husband Eddie of Punxsutawney and Jessie Bowser and Eric Toy, also of Punxsutawney. Dawn is also survived by several nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Thomas, and husband David Moore.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, officiated by Pastor Doug Wolfe.
Interment will follow at Ramsaytown United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made in Dawn's memory to Willow Run Sanctuary, 381 E. Branch Rd., Brookville, PA 15825, or to Lisa's Ladybugs, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
