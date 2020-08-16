Dean M. Weaver, 93, of Dayton, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at McKinley Health Center, Brookville.
He was born Dec. 7, 1926, in Wayne Township, Armstrong County, to Duane Weaver and Hazel (Powell) Weaver.
Dean was a lifetime resident of Wayne Township in the village of Milton. He was employed as a truck driver for 46 years and retired from the Reddinger Coal Company of Distant in 1996. He also helped carry out the responsibilities of a family-owned farm for many years.
Dean enjoyed horseback riding and going on trail rides, especially the Puckety ride. He was a member of the Leatherwood Anti-Horse Thief Association. Dean was also a member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Company and was of the Methodist faith.
He is survived by his sons, Duane D. Weaver of Cooksburg and Denny M. Weaver and wife Linda of New Bethlehem; daughter Nancy L. Brocious and Joe Laurie, of Homestead, Florida; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; brother Dwight Weaver and wife Kathy of Dayton; sister Betty Walker and husband Robert of St. Marys; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Eileen M. (Fink) Weaver, whom he married Oct. 4, 1948, and died June 24, 2007; daughter Shirley A. Buchanan, who died Sept. 14, 2001; brothers Ronald Weaver and Harold Weaver; sister Frances Himes; and infant sister Ethel Weaver.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc., 125 E. Main St., Dayton.
Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at the funeral home, with Pastor Jim Frampton officiating.
Interment will be at Mt. Zion Beautiful Lookout Cemetery, New Bethlehem.
Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.
Contributions can be made in Dean's honor to the American Cancer Society
, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205. Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc. To send a condolence to Dean's family or view a tribute honoring his life, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.