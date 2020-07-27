Deborah (Deb) Neidrick of Deland, Florida, passed away July 22, 2020, following a lengthy illness and due to complications from the coronavirus.

Deborah was born in Erie on June 14, 1953. For more than 30 years, she was a dedicated teacher, starting her career in Punxsutawney at SS. Cosmas & Damian Catholic School and later moving to Deltona, Florida, where she retired from Forest Lake Elementary School.

Deborah was a Girl Scout leader who loved teaching and developing children. She was an avid reader who loved to travel and meet new people. She was also a talented crafter who loved to cross stitch and crotchet.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Delores Neidrick, formally of Punxsutawney.

She is survived by her brother, Raymond and Linda Neidrick of Youngsville, and nieces Michele and Jason Peters of Warren, Nicole Neidrick of Warren, and Natalie (Neidrick) and Chad Juhlin of Harker Heights, Texas. She was a loving great aunt to her nephews, Zachary Peters and Chase Juhlin, and her niece, Ada Juhlin.

The family is scheduling a private memorial service to be held in Youngsville at later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the Children's Literacy Initiative or to a charity in their local area supporting childhood education and literacy.

