Debra K. "Deb" Yoder, 61, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Oct. 7, 1958, to Robert and Joyce (Hull) Wise in Clearfield.
Debra was a Christian by faith. She was graduate of DuBois Business College. Debra enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens, watching birds, the full moon, stars, Pittsburgh sports and spending time with her family, especially her grandson. She was a strong, kind wife, mother and grandmother, gentle and fun-loving.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Philip Yoder, Punxsutawney; a daughter, Jennifer L. Columbare and husband Denis, Pittsburgh; a daughter, Tara R. Yoder, Punxsutawney; a grandson, Vincent A. Columbare; three brothers, Robert Wise, James Wise and Ward Wise; three sisters, Linda Sunderlin, Mary Jo Wise and Rhonda Sunderlin and husband Greg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Bill and Walter Wise.
Friends will be received from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Family and friends who attend are asked to wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are to be given to the family. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.