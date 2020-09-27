1/1
Debra Lynn (Anderson) Young
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Lynn (Anderson) Young, 56, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Belair Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Lower Burrell.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Oct. 11, 1963, a daughter of Sally Louise (Whitesell) Anderson of Punxsutawney and the late Marlean Elmer "Swede" Anderson.
She was to married Ernest Wade Young who survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Debbie worked in housekeeping at the Country Villa, at the truckstop in Brookville and Defelices; she also worked as a cashier at Unimart and was manager at County Line Store in Punxsutawney.
Debbie was gentle natured, quiet and a very loving and caring person. She truly knew what being a mother and grandmother was all about and lived her life for her family and granddaughter. She also dearly loved her cats, Katie, Kelly and Tiger Lilly.
She enjoyed family cookouts and outings, cooking for her family, visiting relatives and playing Bingo.
In addition to her mother, Sally Anderson, and her husband, Ernie, she is survived by two sons, Darren Young and Devin Young, all of Punxsutawney; one granddaughter, Sophia Rose Young; one sister, Diana Richards of Punxsutawney; mother in-law Elsie Young; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, William and Sally Whitesell, and her paternal grandparents, George and Zelma Anderson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Don Brauer.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
107 W Main St
Big Run, PA 15715
(814) 427-4358
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved