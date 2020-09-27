Debra Lynn (Anderson) Young, 56, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Belair Healthcare & Rehabilitation in Lower Burrell.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Oct. 11, 1963, a daughter of Sally Louise (Whitesell) Anderson of Punxsutawney and the late Marlean Elmer "Swede" Anderson.
She was to married Ernest Wade Young who survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Debbie worked in housekeeping at the Country Villa, at the truckstop in Brookville and Defelices; she also worked as a cashier at Unimart and was manager at County Line Store in Punxsutawney.
Debbie was gentle natured, quiet and a very loving and caring person. She truly knew what being a mother and grandmother was all about and lived her life for her family and granddaughter. She also dearly loved her cats, Katie, Kelly and Tiger Lilly.
She enjoyed family cookouts and outings, cooking for her family, visiting relatives and playing Bingo.
In addition to her mother, Sally Anderson, and her husband, Ernie, she is survived by two sons, Darren Young and Devin Young, all of Punxsutawney; one granddaughter, Sophia Rose Young; one sister, Diana Richards of Punxsutawney; mother in-law Elsie Young; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents, William and Sally Whitesell, and her paternal grandparents, George and Zelma Anderson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Don Brauer.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.