Debra S. Gotwald
1956 - 2020
Debra S. Gotwald, 64, of Punxsutawney, died late Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at Christ the King Manor in Dubois.
Born on Feb. 9, 1956 in Punxsutawney, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Geraldine (Klingensmith) Geist.
She was a graduate of Punxsutawney High School and DuBois Business College.
Her favorite pastimes included playing cards with her sisters, reading and spending time with her family.
She especially enjoyed time spent with her grandchildren and attending their sporting activities.
She is survived by two sons, Carl (Michele) Gotwald, Jr. and Eric (Angela) Gotwald; five beloved grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle, Cheyenne, Logan and Sara; a sister, Audrey Beatty; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her fiancée and lifelong companion, George Long; two brothers, Donald and Clifford Geist; and two sisters, Betty "Jean" Wells and Barbara "Joyce" Beitz.
Interment will take place at Coolspring Cemetery, Jefferson County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to the Punxsutawney Memorial Library or the American Cancer Society.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sep. 7 to Sep. 8, 2020.
