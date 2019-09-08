|
Dekova Guy Scott Marsh, 14, of Marion Center, passed away on Sept. 4, 2019, at his home.
He was born on Oct. 28, 2004, in DuBois.
Dekova attended Marion Center High School, was in ninth grade and was a member of the Boy Scouts Troop 50 of Marion Center. Playing video games was Dekova's favorite thing to do. He played games on his cellphone, Nintendo Switch, Wii and Playstation 4 nonstop. He enjoyed swimming, building Legos, going to the movies and hanging out with his friends very much. Dekova also had a love for his cat Zoneymay, dog Cocoa, hermit crabs and fish.
He is survived by his loving parents, Edward and Renee Howell, Donelle Drummond and biological parents Raymond and Luciann Marsh; brother Aaiden Cochran; brother/uncle Edward Howell Jr.; sister/aunt Nicole Spencer; sister/aunt Lacey Howell; six grandparents; two great-grandparents; eight aunts; seven great-aunts; 10 uncles; six great-uncles; 18 cousins; and many other extended relatives and friends.
Dekova was preceded in death by great-grandmother Marie L. Swanson, uncle William B. Dinger and aunt Denise M. Swanson.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney from 2 to 5 p.m. The family would like everyone to wear jeans and their favorite t-shirt instead of dress clothes to the service in memory of Dekova. A funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will be at Thompson Cemetery in Hillsdale, with a graveside service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Edward and Renee Howell at 9769 Rt. 119 Hwy N., Marion Center, PA 15759.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019