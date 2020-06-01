Delphine Rose (Cousins) Harmon, 84, of Kittanning, passed away peacefully at Punxsutawney Area Hospital on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was born Aug. 11, 1935, in Templeton, to the late William and Grace (Slagle) Cousins.
Delphine was a devoted ACMH nurse's aid for 20 years.
She enjoyed spending time with her family, attending Sunday church and the yearly Dayton Fair. Delphine was known for her baked beans and republican pie.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Amy (Dave) Lemmon of Charlotte, North Carolina, Lisa Cone of Kittanning, Stacey Clayton of Derry, and Shawnee (Tom) Bush of Punxsutawney; 19 grandchildren, Cortney, Cale, Aaron, Arik, Keith, Dennis, Dan, Adam, Jada, Abram, Arley, Koleman, Jacob, Kevin, Anastasia, Lincoln, Noah, Tommy and Jamie; 11 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Jody Earl, of Hudson, Michigan.
In addition to her parents, Delphine was preceded in death by her husband, James Harmon; daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Michael Gibson; and brothers William "Bud" Cousins and John Cousins.
A celebration of Delphine's life will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home in Kittanning.
For more information or to express condolences to the family, visit www.snydercrissman.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.