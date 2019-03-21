Denise A. (Laska) Handyside, 54, died Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

She was born Feb. 21, 1965, in Punxsutawney, a daughter of the late Marie (Quashnok) and Andrew Laska.

She was married to James G. Handyside, Jr., who survives.

Denise was a member of the St. Anthony Roman Catholic Church in Walston.

She was a Class of 1983 Punxsutawney Area High School graduate. Denise enjoyed being outdoors with her dog Tucker, sports, the Little League World Series, spending time with her family and working at Lil's Bakery.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, daughter Ashlie Byler and husband Toby, and son James A. Handyside, both of Punxsutawney; a brother, Dennis Laska and wife Christina of Greenfield, Indiana; a close cousin, who was like a brother to her, Don Tyger of Punxsutawney; in-laws Jim and Rose Handyside of Punxsutawney; brothers-in-law Richard Handyside and wife Marybeth and Bryan Handyside and wife Jennifer, both of Camp Hill; a sister-in-law, Tammy Hodder and husband George of Elysburg; several nieces and nephews; one great-niece and one great-nephew; close cousin Barb Bowser; cousin Butch Goulish; and several other cousins.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, David Laska.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home.

A prayer service will be held at 3 p.m. following the visitation, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Denise, to any animal rescue organization of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019