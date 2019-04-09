Denise Michele Stanford, 33, Brookville, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019, after a lengthy illness at her residence, surrounded by family and friends.

She was born May 31, 1985, in Brookville.

She was a 2003 graduate of DuBois Area High School. She worked as a designer and remodeler for CVS Pharmacies all over the country since graduating high school. Denise was a "gamer" and into the hardcore music scene. She also enjoyed campfires with her family.

Denise leaves behind her mother, Wendy Michele Smith-Fetter and husband Robert Fetter, Jr., of Brookville; her stepfather, Brent Hepler and partner Michele Armstrong of DuBois; three sisters, Alyssa Cribbs of Reynoldsville, Brittany Hepler of St. Marys, and Kerrigan Issler of Brookville; maternal grandmother Martha Smith of North Carolina; paternal step-grandparents Gale and Kay Hepler of Oak Ridge; and one niece, Katrina Rhoads of St. Marys.

Denise was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edward B. Smith, Sr.

Friends will be received on Friday, April 12, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois. A memorial service will follow on Friday at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, with Rev. Linda Clark Lazzeroni officiating.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 10, 2019