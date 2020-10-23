Dennis Max "Denny" Depp, age 58, of Knoxville, Tennessee, gained his heavenly wings and went home to Christ on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, after a valiant 18 1/2-month fight against brain cancer.
He grew up in Panic and graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School and Indiana University of Pennsylvania (member of Sigma Chi Fraternity), and earned a Master of Science degree from University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
Dennis is survived by his wife of 30 years, Terry Pitman Depp of Knoxville; sons Garrett Depp of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Aaron (Maegan) Mooneyhan of Knoxville; daughter Ashlee (Rachael Pratt) Mooneyhan of Black Mountain, North Carolina; granddaughters Gracie and Marlie Mooneyhan; mother Mildred Rhodes Woods and stepfather Joel Woods of Reynoldsville; sisters Debbie Lake of Walston, Denise Swaim of Yadkinville, North Carolina, and Diane Michel of North Huntingdon; stepbrothers Daniel Woods of DuBois and Shane (Anna) Woods of Treasure Lake; stepsister Crystal Woods of DuBois; and a large extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Byron M. Depp.
The first of two celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 31, at Zion Presbyterian Church in Panic, with Rev. Arnie Rhodes officiating. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at Zion Church with services immediately following. On Saturday, Nov. 14, there will be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. at Two Rivers Church in Lenoir City, Tennessee, with a celebration of life service immediately following. Pastor Danny Matthews and Rev. Walter Weikel will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
(https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/
) or to the Acts 2 Ministry at Two Rivers Church, ATTN: Laura Lee, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City, TN 37772.