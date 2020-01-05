|
Deveda Pauline Brown, 96, of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Mulberry Square Elder Care.
She was born on Sept. 4, 1923, in Albion, a daughter of the late Paul Daniel Leasure and Lula (Weiss) Leasure.
Deveda was a member of the Albion United Methodist Church.
She became the wife of Robert P. Anthony in 1946. He preceded her in death in 1964. She later married Victor Brown, and he also preceded her death in 2001.
Her enjoyments were raising her son, Robert, being a wonderful wife and homemaker and gardening.
She is survived by son Robert Eugene Anthony of Strongsville, Ohio; two grandchildren, Tammy and Melissa of Ohio; and five great-grandchildren, Tim, Katie, Nicole Andy and Mike.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; two brothers, Donald Leasure and Daniel Leasure, Jr.; and two sisters, Ruth Louise McQuown and Mildred Wineberg.
A private funeral service will be held at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
Interment will be at K of P Cemetery, Anita.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020