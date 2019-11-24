Home

Diana Louise Buhite


1951 - 2019
Diana Louise Buhite Obituary
Diana Louise Buhite, 68, of Martha Street, Punxsutawney, died Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital after a lengthy illness.
A daughter of Gloria Mae (Simpson) Buhite of DuBois and the late Luther Paul Buhite, she was born on March 9, 1951, in DuBois.
Along with her mother, Diana is survived by a brother, Terry Luther (Marilyn) Buhite of Reynoldsville, and two sisters, Cheryl Lynn (Luther) Yoas of Hermitage and Patricia Lee (David) Edner of DuBois.
Diana was a special person. She loved to go shopping every Saturday with her mom; enjoyed music, especially Elvis Presley Christmas hymns; visits with her Grandma (Simpson) Johnson; baking cookies; and especially her family.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon at the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of Sykesville.
Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Rev. Phil Colgan.
Interment will take place in the Morningside Cemetery of DuBois.
The family will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 25, 2019
