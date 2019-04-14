Dolly E. Dorsey, 84, of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.

Dolly was born Dec. 19, 1934, in Rochester Mills to the late Rev. William Tobias and his wife Oma (Smeal) Tobias.

She loved children and ran Dolly's Day Care for many years. She attended the Valley Chapel Church.

Dolly was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Blaine R. Dorsey. She and Blaine had many foster children over the years. She was a very devoted mother and grandmother, and Dolly's family was her world. She loved traveling with Blaine to many different places around the country, especially to see other family members.

She is survived by one son, Jeffrey Dorsey and wife Vanessa of Punxsutawney; one daughter, Kandi Redd and husband Brandon of Indiana; two brothers, William Tobias Jr. of Brookville and Dale Tobias and wife Barb of Louisiana; three sisters, Lydia Barker of Texas, Trudy Rhodes of Rossiter and Joyce Vargulish and husband George of Latrobe; and four grandchildren, Blaine R. Dorsey, III, Katy Dorsey, Casey Dorsey and Brad Dorsey.

In addition to her husband, Blaine, she was also preceded in death by two sons, Blaine R. Dorsey, Jr. and Randall Lee Dorsey, and four sisters; Alverda Miller, Geraldine Hoffer, Erma Miller and Vivian Confer.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, with additional viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Valley Chapel Church in Juneau, with Pastor Janet Chiplis and Pastor Don Brauer officiating. Private interment will follow in Lakelawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Valley Chapel Church, 3825 Juneau Road, Punxsutawney, PA 15767, or to the .

Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019