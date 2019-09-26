Home

POWERED BY

Services
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Drive
Punxsutawney, PA 15767-2027
(814) 938-5400
For more information about
Dolores Poy
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Dr
Punxsutawney, PA
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Deeley Funeral Home
33 Hillcrest Dr
Punxsutawney, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Adrian Roman Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Poy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores M. Poy


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores M. Poy Obituary
Dolores M. Poy, 89, of Stump Creek, died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Christ the King Manor, DuBois.
She was born Sept. 25, 1930, in Adrian, a daughter of the late Mary P. (Pluchinsky) and George A. Mesanko, Sr.
On July 14, 1950, she married the late Anthony W. Poy, Sr.
She was a member of the St. Adrian Roman Catholic Church. Dolores enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, crocheting, polkas, dancing, Halloween and gardening.
She is survived by two sons, Anthony W. Poy, Jr. and wife Nancy of DuBois and Joseph Poy of Stump Creek; two grandchildren, Anthony A. Poy and Andrea M. Poy; a sister, Mary Jane Holeva; a brother, Joseph Mesanko; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George A. Mesanko, Jr., and a sister, Catherine Anne Mesanko, R.S.M.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.
A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at St. Adrian Roman Catholic Church, with Monsignor Joseph Riccardo officiating. Interment will be in Adrian-Anita Roman Catholic Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mrs. Poy, to Memorials Processing, , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now