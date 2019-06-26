Dominic Michael "Mickey" Cipolla, 81, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at Lakeland Regional Hospital.



Dominic was born in Rossiter on Dec. 5, 1937. He was the son of the late Joseph and Christine (Altimore) Cipolla.



He was a 1955 graduate of Ss. Cosmas and Damian High School in Punxsutawney and attended Polk Community College and the University of South Florida.



Dominic retired from Farmland Hydro, having worked in the Phosphate industry for over 40 years; after retiring from Farmland, he worked in the Purchasing Department of the Polk County School Board in Bartow for seven years.



Dominic is survived by his wife, Linda Cipolla; his daughters Lisa Cipolla Gilliam (Greg) of Versailles, Kentucky; Julie Cipolla West (Dale) of Tampa, Florida; Tammi Theriot Saranko (Chris) of Roswell, Georgia; and son John Cipolla (Jamie) of Ponte Vedra, Florida; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



He is also survived by his sisters, Dolores Mayo and husband Ed of Winter Haven, Florida; Rose Marie Cipolla of Punxsutawney;

and Patricia Marino and husband Tito of Pittsburgh; his brother, Joe Cipolla and his wife Lou Ellen of Punxsutawney; his sister-in-law, JoAnne Cipolla of Niagara Falls, New York; and, several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his brother, Anthony Cipolla; sisters Angela Cipolla and Gloria Cook; and son Robert Cipolla.



Dominic was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Lakeland, Florida.



Beyond being a loving husband, father and grandfather, he was a passionate baseball fan for all of his life and traveled to numerous Major League Baseball parks across the U.S. and Canada.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, June 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Whidden-McLean Funeral Home in Bartow, Florida. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 28, at St. Joesph Catholic Church in Lakeland.



Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on June 27, 2019