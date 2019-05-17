Don Thames, age 75, passed away May 13, 2019, after a long illness.

Don was born in Cokeburg and lived his younger years in Bentleyville. He moved to the Akron area and spent the last 40 years in Stow. Don worked as an engineer for the Norton Co./Saint Gobain Co. for 38 years and more recently for the Klaben Auto Group. Don was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing and picking wild mushrooms. He was a past commander of the Akron Power Squadron Boating Club. Don was a member of Redemption Chapel of Stow, where he was involved in a Community Group and Men's Bible Study Group.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cheryl Shiock Thames; brother Dr. Richard (Joyce) Thames; sisters-in-law Irene Hrutky Thames and Virginia Campesi Thames; sons Donnie (Wendy) Thames Jr., Michael (Jennifer) Thames and Eric Boston; and grandchildren Kyle (Alissa) Thames, Danielle Thames, David Reynolds, Andrew Thames, Bailey Boston and Jayden Boston. Don is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by father John C. Thames Sr., mother Lucille Twardeck Thames, brothers John C. Thames Jr. and Edward Thames, and sisters Theresa Thames Selvoski and Ruth Ann Thames.

Calling hours will be held at Redemption Chapel, 3900 Kent Rd., Stow, Ohio, on Friday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and services will follow. Interment will take place at Crown Hill Cemetery in Twinsburg, Ohio, in a private service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made in Don's name to Redemption Chapel for their Building Fund. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on May 18, 2019