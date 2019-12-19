|
|
Donald Allan Blowers, age 90, went to be with his Savior and Master, Jesus Christ, on Dec. 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Lois Verlee Kasten Blowers.
He is survived by daughters Rebecca Harvey of Punxutawney and Anita (Elon) Morley of Mifflinburg; sons Donald (Pam) Blowers of Monroe, North Carolina, and Stephen (Pamela) Blowers of Estonia, Europe; brother David (Faith) Blowers of Wellsboro; sister Elaine Blowers of Painted Post, New York; 15 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by an "adopted" son, Thomas (Kate) Dieffen-bacher, currently of Estonia, and his three children.
He was predeceased by his parents, Everette and Evelyn Blowers; a sister, Priscilla Blowers; and brother, Phillip Blowers.
Donald Blowers' life was one of service to his Lord in various areas of public and Christian education, pastoring, and missionary trips to Russia, Ukraine, Mongolia and Estonia. His greatest joy was to help others find Christ as their Savior.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. at Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, 312 E. Locust St., Clearfield, on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.
The service will be at noon with the Rev. Charles MacDonald of West Virginia and the Rev. David Blowers of Pennsylvania officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donation for the many missionaries that he supported should be sent payable to: Trinity Trust Mission with a memo 'In memory of Donald A. Blowers' at: 3094 Old Heinz Rd. NE, Corydon, IN 47112-2352.
A tax-deductible receipt will be sent to each contributor.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bennettandhouser.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Dec. 20, 2019