Donald Arthur Hawk, 89, of Punxsutawney, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born on Jan. 16, 1930, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Arthur Jay and Minnie Idella (Smith) Hawk.

Before retirement, Don worked as a shop foreman at Star Iron, was a service manager at Lellock's, and was a longtime heavy equipment operator at Means Brothers.

In 1969, he married Martha Grace Allshouse, who survives and resides in Punxsutawney.

Don was a jack of all trades, and flying planes was particularly near and dear to his heart. He enjoyed flying his Cessna 172 Skyhawk. As part of his love of flying, he became lieutenant colonel in the Civil Air Patrol for 30 years, the official civilian auxiliary of the United States Air Force.

Waterskiing was also a favorite pastime of Don's. He enjoyed skiing at Treasure Lake and became known as a waterskiier extraordinaire in the 1970s. Don's hobbies included hunting, gardening and spending time with his animals and his granddaughter, Lucy.

In addition to his wife, Martha, he is survived by his children, Bill Hawk and wife Alicia of Punxsutawney, Dawn Anne Hawk of Florida, Don Hawk, Jr. of Punxsutawney, Cindy Zanaglio of Punxsutawney, Connie States of Punxsutawney and Jeanine Bish; and grandchildren Lucy Hawk, Idella Hawk and Triston and Gage Bair.

Don was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Ruth Gibson and Lucille North; and a grandson, Waylon Jay Hawk.

There will be no visitation. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Big Run.

Memorial donations may be made to Lil Wranglers 4-H, Penn State Education, 180 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary