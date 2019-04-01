Resources More Obituaries for Donald Hawk Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Donald Arthur Hawk

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Anita Ann (Camuso) Martino, 84, of Punxsu-tawney, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, March 31, 2019.

Anita was born on Nov. 26, 1934, in Punxsutawney, to the late Lawrence Francis and Vera Ann (Beyo) Camuso.

She married John James Martino on July 6, 1957. John passed away on Oct. 14, 2010, after 53 years of marriage.

Anita worked a variety of jobs in and outside the home. She was employed as a payroll clerk for Pramco in Punxsutawney, as a tax preparer for H&R Block, and as a lunch monitor for the Punxsutawney Area School District. Anita prepared taxes from her home and continued to do so until her death.

Anita enjoyed working on puzzles, knitting, reading, attending family reunions and spending Sunday mornings with her family, a very special time for her. She was active in the community, having served as treasurer for the Little League and the Altar Rosary Society. She was a faithful parishioner of Saints Cosmas and Damian. Her love for her family ran deep, and she cherished her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a caring friend, and a special aunt to her many nieces and nephews.

Anita is survived by four children and their families, John J. Martino and wife Joyce of Trade City, Jeanne M. Martino-McAllister and husband Dwight "Bobby" of Punxsutawney, Jeffrey J. Martino and wife Vicki of Punxsutawney, and Jason A. Martino and wife Sue of Punxsutawney. Anita is also survived by two brothers, Nicholas Camuso of Rochester, New York, and Joseph Camuso of DeBary, Florida; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Todd Martino and wife Holli, Lauren Mechling and husband Zachary, Julia Martino, Delaney Martino, Marin Martino and Brooke McAllister. Her great-grandchildren are Nolan and Camille Martino, Hadley and Hayden Mechling, and Kaylee and Madison Harmon.

In addition to her parents, her husband John, her son James A. "Slim" Martino, and her great-grandchild, Brayden Kier, Anita was preceded in death by her siblings, Dominic Camuso, Lawrence Camuso, Francis Camuso, Vincent Camuso, and Marie Guarino.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc. of Punxsutawney. Family and friends will be received at Anita's home Tuesday through Friday, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Saints Cosmas and Damian Catholic Church, with a funeral Mass, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo, immediately following at 11 a.m. In addition, the Rosary will be held at her home at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Anita's memory can be made to SSCD or the Punxsutawney Memorial Library. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 2, 2019