Donald Dale "Baggs" Carr, 68, of Hamilton-Porter Road, Punxsutawney, passed away at home on Friday, June 5, 2020.
He was born in Punxsutawney on Aug. 20, 1951, a son of the late Harry Clarence Carr and E. Leone (Stear) Carr.
"Baggs" earned his nickname working at the Quaker Market as a grocery bagger in his younger years. The name stuck, and he became "Baggs" to all his friends and family.
He later worked as a coal truck driver for Doverspike Coal Company, Mercury, and Original Fuels. He loved to drive trucks; it was his life. He worked a lot and enjoyed taking his children along in their car seats when they were little. His kids loved the days spent with their dad while he hauled coal.
Baggs was a simple man; he liked to work and be at home. Following his life-changing ATV accident in 2003, home was his favorite place to be. His home was quiet and peaceful, and he just wanted to be there. There were very few things he would leave home for and usually only out of necessity would he consider going.
He had a soft spot for his cat "Fig," his faithful companion which he spoiled rotten. He had a cat named "Spidee" years ago that he also loved dearly.
He is survived by his former wife of 37 years, who remained a steadfast caretaker and friend, Mona (Depp) Carr of Punxsutawney; two children, Bobby Carr and fiancé Jenna Adams of Punxsutawney, and Brandy Skinner and husband Tyler Skinner of New Bethlehem; five grandchildren, Zane Carley, Aubree Carr, and Karsen, Emerson and Charlee Skinner; and one brother, Darl Carr of Punxsutawney.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard Carr; and one sister, Wilma Carr.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Tom Spicher.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jun. 5 to Jun. 6, 2020.