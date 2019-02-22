Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Coleman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Coleman


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donald E. Coleman Obituary
Donald E. Coleman, 85 of Punxsutawney, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Hillsdale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
Donald was born Jan. 24, 1934, in Dora to the late Ernie and Mable (Hawk) Coleman. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Dorothy E. (Vallies) Coleman.
Donald loved to go fishing in his boat, the "Dottie C." He spent many days fishing with his wife and kids. He also loved to hunt and spent time in the outdoors. He was always a very hard worker and enjoyed tinkering in the garage and building things, including homes for his children. He loved NASCAR, the Steelers and the Pirates. His family was his main priority, and he cherished every moment with them.
He is survived by two children, Ronald E. Coleman and wife Debbie of Trade City and Bonnie Sallack and husband Marc of Punxsutawney, and three grandchildren, Daniel E. Coleman, Mary Rose Sallack and Katelynn Lily Sallack. He is also survived by two brothers, Harry Coleman and wife Barb of Stanton and Harold Coleman and wife Judy of Dora, and one sister, Edna Reed and husband Harold of Georgia. He is also survived by his friend Marie Powell.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Private internment will be in Dora Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now