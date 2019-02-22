Donald E. Coleman, 85 of Punxsutawney, passed away Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Hillsdale Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Donald was born Jan. 24, 1934, in Dora to the late Ernie and Mable (Hawk) Coleman. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of nearly 50 years, Dorothy E. (Vallies) Coleman.

Donald loved to go fishing in his boat, the "Dottie C." He spent many days fishing with his wife and kids. He also loved to hunt and spent time in the outdoors. He was always a very hard worker and enjoyed tinkering in the garage and building things, including homes for his children. He loved NASCAR, the Steelers and the Pirates. His family was his main priority, and he cherished every moment with them.

He is survived by two children, Ronald E. Coleman and wife Debbie of Trade City and Bonnie Sallack and husband Marc of Punxsutawney, and three grandchildren, Daniel E. Coleman, Mary Rose Sallack and Katelynn Lily Sallack. He is also survived by two brothers, Harry Coleman and wife Barb of Stanton and Harold Coleman and wife Judy of Dora, and one sister, Edna Reed and husband Harold of Georgia. He is also survived by his friend Marie Powell.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, where a funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Private internment will be in Dora Cemetery.

Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Feb. 23, 2019