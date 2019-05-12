Donald J. Vite Sr., 94, of Punxsutawney, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019.

Born in Rochester Mills, he was the eldest son of the late Loy R. Vite and Veda M. (States) Vite.

He was a proud graduate of the Rossiter High School, Class of 1943. He served in the United States Army post-World War II and was stationed overseas in Japan. He spent most of his life in Johnsonburg, where he served his community for many years as Banks Township supervisor, as a manager of the Punxsutawney Farm Bureau, as a local Republican Committeeman, and as a director of Patron's Mutual Insurance Company. Donald was a local businessman and owner of Vite Trucking Company for more than 30 years. He was an inventor and manager of VICO automatic tarping systems. He enjoyed farming, classic cars and politics.

Donald is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Kathryn Williams Vite, who was the "the love of his life." Donald is also survived by his sisters, Ida (Vite) Neal and Sandra (Vite) Jeffries. He was a loving father to daughter-in-law Lorna (Hunter) Vite of Penn Run, son Gregory D. Vite and wife Janet of Titusville New Jersey, daughter Susan K. Vite of Big Run, and son Daniel C. Vite and wife Danielle of Punxsutawney.

He was a special uncle to many nieces and nephews, and a devoted grandfather to Carrie (Vite) Bishop and husband Reggie, Lindsay (Vite) Merrow and husband Kevin, Jacob Vite and wife Nichole, Emily Vite, Sarah Vite, Amanda Vite, Thomas D. Vite, Alissa Vite, Ashley Vite and Alexis Vite. His cherished great-grandchildren include Chloe and Jude Bishop, Finley, Maeve and Cora Merrow, and Simon and new baby girl Vite.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his cherished son, Donald J. Vite, Jr.; his brother, Thomas L. Vite; and his sister, M. Jane (Vite) Conrad.

Friends and family will be received on Wednesday May 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the or the . Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 13 to May 15, 2019