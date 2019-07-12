Donald M. MacIsaac, 90, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2019.

Don was born on Sept. 15, 1928, to Archibald and Lydia McIsaac in Princeton, New Jersey.

He attended Princeton University and graduated from Syracuse University.

He was a retired Professor Emeritus from IUP and an accomplished musician, writer and professional independent filmmaker.

He loved his family farm and homestead and its rich history that dates back to the 1840s. Most of all, he loved his family, his devoted wife and partner, Joyce, and especially the newest addition, his precious great-granddaughter, Hannah. He suffered greatly from the deaths of his children.

He was a good and kind man, a compassionate man, a brave man and a compassionate and wise friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert; his daughter, Jennifer; his son, Bruce; and his stepsons, Jeffery and Tim King.

Don is survived by his wife, Joyce; grandson Justin Wilkinson (Wendy); granddaughter Olivia MacIsaac; and great-granddaughter Hannah Wilkinson.

He is also survived by stepdaughter Sue Neufeld, stepson Todd Neufeld, brother Malcolm McIsaac and nephew Robert McIsaac.

There will be a memorial service for Don on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Gilgal Church, Marion Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to VNA/Family Hospice of Indiana County.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home, Punxsutawney. Condolences for Don's family and friends may be entered on the funeral home website at www.faitfuneralhome.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on July 13, 2019