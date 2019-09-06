|
Donald R. Simpson, age 73, of Marion Center, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born in 1946 in Punxsutawney to Walter Cooke and Marion Hamill Simpson.
Don attended the Gilgal Presbyterian Church, where he was a member of the Cemetery Association. He was also a member of the UMWA Local No. 1412.
A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the US Army in Germany.
Don was employed at R & P Coal Co. and Consol Energy for a combined time of 35 years. He was also self-employed as a farmer for most of his life.
Don dearly loved his grandchildren and playing cards with friends and family. He loved country and gospel music, especially when sung by his children. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and his smile.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Mona (Cribbs) Simpson, Marion Center; two children, D. Mark and fiancé Bob Gibson, York; Melissa Gearhart and significant other Neal Watkins, Jr., Marion Center; three grandchildren, Austin Gearhart of Marion Center, Tori Gearhart of Marion Center and Larissa "Blondie" Kijowski of Dayton; former son-in-law Jerome Gearhart, Dayton; two sisters and one brother, Evelyn McCord of Marion Center, Kenneth Simpson and wife Sue of Vermilion, Ohio, and Virginia Easley and husband Bob of Kittanning. He is also survived by sister-in-law Kathy Wright and fiancé Jim King; brother-in-law Leonard Cribbs, Shelocta; brother-in-law Bill Cribbs and wife Maureen; brother-in-law Chuck Cribbs; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; father- and mother-in-law L. Dale and Jewell Cribbs; infant brother Roger; brother Rich and wife Carolyn; brothers-in-law Sam McCord and Jim Cribbs; and sisters-in-law Evelyn Bush, Charlotte Cribbs and Dorothy Cribbs.
Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana. Friends will also be received on Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Gilgal Presbyterian Church, where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Carl White officiating. Interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Gilgal Cemetery Assoc., 538 Gilgal Rd., Marion Center, PA 15759.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 7, 2019