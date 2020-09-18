Donald "Sling" Sloniger, 89, passed away Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
He was born on Jan. 17, 1931, to the late Blair and Erma (Lewis) Sloniger in Punxsutawney. Sling attended and graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1948.
On Dec. 4, 1953, Sling married Joanne "Cookie" Kurtz in Punxsutawney; she preceded him in passing on May 22, 2010.
He worked as a warehouse manager for Quaker Market in Punxsutawney. Sling also worked as a truck driver and parts manager for Robert Cole Trucking for 18 years before retiring. He was a past president of the Archery Club and past vice president of the Punxsutawney Sportsman's Club.
Sling was a member of the Christian Missionary Alliance Church. He loved hunting, archery and word search puzzles. Sling was a great storyteller and loved to spend time with his family and friends. He also loved his motorcycles and cars.
Sling is survived by two daughters, Sherry Stellabuto of Falls Creek and Shelly Lerch of Falls Creek; one grandson, Noah Stellabuto of Falls Creek; one sister, JoAnn Worrell of Cheswick; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Sling was preceded in death by one brother, Herman Sloniger, and one sister, Emogene Defelice.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Hahne Cancer Center.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.