Donald Wayne Lunger, 87, of Rossiter, passed away Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born at home in the (Flora) Johnsonburg area on Nov. 12, 1932, a son of the late William Blaine Lunger and Alice Mary (Stoops) Lunger.
On May 19, 1956, he married the former Barbara LaRue Lydic. Together, they enjoyed 63 years of marriage.
Don was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 66 from Pittsburgh.
He retired in 1994, after working 30 years with Interstate Amesite as an equipment operator.
He loved his family and was a great provider for them. Traveling around the area, taking day trips and going fishing with his family were some of his favorite things to do. He also enjoyed hunting and spending time in the woods.
Don was a self-taught man; he spent hours researching the internet and always educating himself further. He had an infinity for computers and eventually learned to build them from scratch.
In addition to his wife, Barb, he is survived by two children, Donald T. Lunger of Punxsutawney and Shirley Ebersole of Lansing, Michigan; three grandchildren, Jonathan Sprankle, Donald Sprankle and Kristen Reynolds; two great-grandchildren, Kaden and Samantha Sprankle; and one sister, Margie Bishop and husband George of Brookville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Judy Sprankle; one sister, Gladys Spencer; and six brothers, Paul, Charles, Leroy, Claire, Ralph and Norman Lunger.
Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Carole Bergman.
Interment will follow at Dever's Cemetery, Rossiter.
Memorial donations may be made to Big Run Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 315, Big Run, PA 15715.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020