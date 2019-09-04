|
Donna Jean Fetterman, 72, of Punxsutawney passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at Punxsutawney Area Hospital.
She was born in Punxsutawney on Dec. 12, 1946, a daughter of the late Elmer Michael and Chrissy Mae (Lantz) Lewis.
On Feb. 14, 1973, she married her best friend, Thomas Dan Fetterman. He survives and resides in Punxsutawney.
Donna was always happy, had a smile on her face and had an infectious giggle. She loved being home taking care of her home and family. She also enjoyed spending time with her dog, Toby.
In addition to her husband Tom, she is survived by two children, Thomas Fetterman and wife Barb of Punxsutawney, daughter Barb Fetterman of Punxsutawney; two grandchildren, Keegan Fetterman of Indiana and Hannah Jones Cintineo and husband Frank of Baltimore, Maryland; and one brother, Kenneth Lewis and wife Pat of Painesville, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and three brothers, Donald, Bob and John Lewis.
Friends will be received from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery, Cloe.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Sept. 5, 2019