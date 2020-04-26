|
|
Donna Jean Vanyo, 79, of Anita, peacefully passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Mulberry Square and Rehabilitation.
She was born on Jan. 18, 1941, to Samuel Francis and Dorothy Wilma (Johnson) Scarantine in Punxsutawney.
Jean was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Anita. She was active in her younger years in the McCalmont Township Volunteer Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
She enjoyed playing bingo, crocheting, working on different crafts, polka dancing, taking care of her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Norbert J. Vanyo, Anita; two sons and a daughter, Rik Vanyo, Punxsutawney, LuAnn Vanyo and Pete Poerio, Punxsutawney, and Brian J. Vanyo and wife Kimberly, Punxsutawney; grandchildren Brandi Snell and husband Richie, Jacob Vanyo and Felecia, Shyloh Poerio; step-grandchildren Jason Stamler, Nicole Stamler, Marcella Titus and husband Jeffery; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary and Jim Hickox, Punxsutawney; sister-in-law Brenda Scarantine, Anita; daughter-in-law Jeanette Vanyo, New York; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Robert A. Vanyo; a sister, Deanna Kopnitsky; and a brother, Jim Scarantine.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
The McCabe Funeral Home Inc. of Punxsutawney has been entrusted with the arrangements. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, log onto www. mccabewaldronfh.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020