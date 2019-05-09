Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna L. Perkins


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Donna L. Perkins Obituary
Donna L. Perkins, 90, of Punxsutawney, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, with her family by her side.
Donna was born May 22, 1928, in Foxburg, to the late Carlyle and Florence (Wagner) Irwin.
Donna loved to go swimming and be around the water. She also loved going out to lunch, doing word search puzzles and reading. She had four kitties that she loved dearly.
On July 14, 1948, she married her husband, Raymond T. Perkins, who preceded her in death on July 4, 2006.
She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Kotula and husband Ron of Herndon, Virginia, Pam Hartman and husband Garry of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Carla Krucelyak and husband Mike of Punxsutawney; five grandchildren, Scott Baillie and wife Andrea, Wendy Lewis, Mark Hartman, Nicole Boring and fiance Joseph Kruse, and Brian Krucelyak; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Bill Baillie.
In addition to her husband, Raymond, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Baillie, and a granddaughter, Tracy Hartman.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the funeral home, with Michele Huey officiating. Private interment will follow at Ridgemount Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from May 10 to May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now