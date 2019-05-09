Donna L. Perkins, 90, of Punxsutawney, passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital, with her family by her side.

Donna was born May 22, 1928, in Foxburg, to the late Carlyle and Florence (Wagner) Irwin.

Donna loved to go swimming and be around the water. She also loved going out to lunch, doing word search puzzles and reading. She had four kitties that she loved dearly.

On July 14, 1948, she married her husband, Raymond T. Perkins, who preceded her in death on July 4, 2006.

She is survived by three daughters, Debbie Kotula and husband Ron of Herndon, Virginia, Pam Hartman and husband Garry of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Carla Krucelyak and husband Mike of Punxsutawney; five grandchildren, Scott Baillie and wife Andrea, Wendy Lewis, Mark Hartman, Nicole Boring and fiance Joseph Kruse, and Brian Krucelyak; and nine great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Bill Baillie.

In addition to her husband, Raymond, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Patricia Baillie, and a granddaughter, Tracy Hartman.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 12, 2019, at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at the funeral home, with Michele Huey officiating. Private interment will follow at Ridgemount Cemetery.

