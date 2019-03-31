Donna M. Geer, age 72, of Brookville, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, March 29, 2019.

She was born on June 19, 1946, to the late Donald F. and Vinnie Mae (McAninch) Geer in Brookville. She graduated from the Brookville Area School District.

Donna worked most of her life at Owens-Illinois, inspecting plastic bottle caps. She enjoyed cooking food for friends and family. She also loved talking to people and was friendly with everyone she met. Above all, Donna loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.

Donna is survived by one son, Daniel L. (Tracy) Geer of Wyoming; one granddaughter, LeAnn Geer of Missouri; one great-granddaughter, Delilah Rose Barton of Missouri; one brother, Brian (Ruth) Geer of Worthville; one sister, Kimberly (Randy) Graham of Clarington; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends will be received for a visitation on Saturday, April 6, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home Ltd., 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. A memorial service will take place immediately following the visitation beginning at 2 p.m. and officiated by Reverend Henry Scoff.

Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary