Doris Amanda Brubaker, 85, of Rochester Mills, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Doris was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Lock Haven to the late James and Emily Madden.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, watching old western movies and listening to old classic country music. She passed on her love of gardening to her family, and some of her favorite times were spent on the porch swing with her beloved husband, "Red." She decorated beautifully for the holidays, especially for Christmas, when she placed her cherished glass ornaments on the tree. She leaves behind wonderful memories of time spent in the kitchen preparing family meals, canning, baking and lovingly teaching her children and grandchildren her treasured recipes.
She was married July 14, 1951, in Oval, to Elbert "Red" Brubaker, who preceded her in death along with her sister, Joan Schilling.
Doris is survived by three daughters, Deborah Smith and husband Ken of Rochester Mills, JoAnn Williams and husband Randee of Florida, and Emily States-Pearce and husband Paul of Rossiter; one son, Elbert "Rusty" Brubaker and wife Kathy of Rochester Mills; one brother, James Madden and wife Kay of McEllhatten; one sister, Nancy Barton of Lock Haven; seven grandchildren, Suzie Lantz and husband Matt, Lori Sherry and husband Dan, Kacy Mangum and husband Jason, Jacque Brown and husband Tim, Annamarie Brubaker, Amanda Brubaker and Preston Brubaker; eight great-grandchildren, Morgan Lantz, Jacob Sherry, Andy Sherry, Trenton Mangum, Brayden Mangum, Kennedy Brown, Reagan Brown and Avery Brown; and a very special and highly thought of caregiver, Amy Mack.
At the request of Mrs. Brubaker, all arrangements are private for family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Memorial donations may be made to Lisa's Ladybugs, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
