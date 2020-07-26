1/
Doris Amanda Brubaker
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Amanda Brubaker, 85, of Rochester Mills, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Mulberry Square Elder Care & Rehabilitation Center.
Doris was born Feb. 18, 1935, in Lock Haven to the late James and Emily Madden.
Doris was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed reading, watching old western movies and listening to old classic country music. She passed on her love of gardening to her family, and some of her favorite times were spent on the porch swing with her beloved husband, "Red." She decorated beautifully for the holidays, especially for Christmas, when she placed her cherished glass ornaments on the tree. She leaves behind wonderful memories of time spent in the kitchen preparing family meals, canning, baking and lovingly teaching her children and grandchildren her treasured recipes.
She was married July 14, 1951, in Oval, to Elbert "Red" Brubaker, who preceded her in death along with her sister, Joan Schilling.
Doris is survived by three daughters, Deborah Smith and husband Ken of Rochester Mills, JoAnn Williams and husband Randee of Florida, and Emily States-Pearce and husband Paul of Rossiter; one son, Elbert "Rusty" Brubaker and wife Kathy of Rochester Mills; one brother, James Madden and wife Kay of McEllhatten; one sister, Nancy Barton of Lock Haven; seven grandchildren, Suzie Lantz and husband Matt, Lori Sherry and husband Dan, Kacy Mangum and husband Jason, Jacque Brown and husband Tim, Annamarie Brubaker, Amanda Brubaker and Preston Brubaker; eight great-grandchildren, Morgan Lantz, Jacob Sherry, Andy Sherry, Trenton Mangum, Brayden Mangum, Kennedy Brown, Reagan Brown and Avery Brown; and a very special and highly thought of caregiver, Amy Mack.
At the request of Mrs. Brubaker, all arrangements are private for family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the McCabe Funeral Home Inc., 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Memorial donations may be made to Lisa's Ladybugs, PO Box 692, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
To share a memory or leave an online condolence log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit from Jul. 26 to Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCabe Funeral Home
114 Maple Ave
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-0400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McCabe Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved