Doris Arlene James, 75, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at AristaCare at Hillsdale Park, Hillsdale.
She was born in Anita on Jan. 11, 1944, a daughter of the late Edward Charles and Bessie Lois (McMinn) Williams.
Doris was Catholic by faith.
Her enjoyments were being outside; she loved walking and was a familiar face on the sidewalks of Punxsutawney. She also liked gardening and was a master of knitting and crocheting.
During her working years, she worked at Montgomery Traps, worked as a bartender and was a crossing guard in the west end of town.
She is survived by four children, Edward Thomas James of Punxsutawney, Rodney James and wife Sue of Fort Myers, Florida, Yvonne Botelho and husband Richard of Punxsutawney, and Thomas H. James III of Punxsutawney, five grandchildren, Charity Yenzi and husband Troy of Knoxdale, Brandon James and wife Crystal of Punxsutawney, Jessie James Phillips of Punxsutawney, Pace James, and Jasmine James of Punxsutawney; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Peggy Casaday of Florida.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Williams; and seven sisters, Beulah Delrosso, Faith Williams, Rose Allum, Bessie Dubensky, Betty Valdez, Judy Williams and infant Patty Ann Williams.
A private family service will be held at Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Interment will be at Anita Cemetery.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Nov. 6, 2019