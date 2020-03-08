|
Doris I. Startzell, 89, of Brookville, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020.
She was born in 1931 to Wayne B. and Eva Jane (Burkett) Evans in Punxsutawney.
Doris was a member of the Good Shepherd United Methodist Church in Hazen. In her life, Doris was an accomplished singer. She was part of the Evans Sisters and the Wichita Strings Band for over 20 years. Doris also worked at the Jefferson Manor for 12 years as a nursing assistant. She enjoyed being a loving and devoted mother and grandmother.
Doris was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She is survived by a son, William E. Startzell and wife Diana of Big Run; a grandson, William B. Startzell of Sharpsburg; and sisters-in-law Helen Evans of Brookville and Naomi Evans of Punxsutawney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, Clyde, Gerald, Milford and Wayne Evans; and four sisters, Martha Brosius, Lois Caldwell, Alma Pifer and Minnie Furman.
Friends will be received on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe Funeral Home, 114 Maple Ave., Punxsutawney, PA 15767. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in Temple Cemetery, Hazen.
Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice.
