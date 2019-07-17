Doris Izetta (Engle) Sutter, 88, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at home with her family by her side.



She was born on Jan. 23, 1931, in Oak Ridge, Pa., a daughter of the late Harlan and Dora (Adams) Engle.



Doris was a 1949 graduate of the Punxsutawney High School.



On May 14, 1951, she married Karl Sutter in Franklin, Indiana; he preceded her in death on Feb. 11, 2011.



She was a member of Christian Missionary Alliance Church and a member of the Longview School PTA for many years. She received a lifetime membership from the PTA. She was also a Den Mother for Scout Pack 245.



Doris served on her school class reunion committee for many years. She also served as a poll worker for the Board of Elections for many years and volunteered for the March of Dimes for 35 years.



She loved playing and spending time with her grandchildren and great-children.



She was a care giver for many years. She enjoyed doing word search puzzles, cooking, baking, shopping and going to yard sales. She was a member of the Mahoning Hills Senior Citizen Center.



Doris was a people person, and she had many friends. She loved country and Western music and even had the opportunity to ride the ferris wheel with country music musician Hawkshaw Hawkins at the Alcola Park in Alcola, Pa. In the year 2002 she received her lifetime dream - to go to Nashville, Tennessee, to the Grand Ole Opry.



She was a loving mother and grandmother. She loved her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild dearly, including her nieces and nephews.



Doris is survived by three daughters and one son: Karla Kyser and husband Russ of Lakeland, Florida; Bryan Sutter II of Covode, Vanessa Dorsey and husband Jeff of Punxsutawney; and Robyn Dearth of Plant City, Florida; 13 grandchildren, Russell B. (Sandy) Kyser, Douglas Kyser, Greg (Shaunta) Kyser, Michael (Austyn) Kyser, Jay B. III Sutter, Eric (Katelyn) Sutter, Robert Dorsey, Katy Dorsey, Casey Dorsey, Cameron Snyder, Anthony Spader, Aaron Spader and Kyle Sutter; a son-in-law, Tim Grantz; great-grandchildren Kaylee Kyser, Kia Kyser, Kacey Kyser, Seth Alen, Dylan Kyser, Jeremy Kyser, Bradley Alen, Kaleb Kyser, Destiny Kyser, Paschance Sutter and Jay B. Sutter IV; one great-great-granddaughter: Aubree Kyser; two sisters, Anna Kromer of Covode and Shirley Austin and husband Francis of Covode; step-grandchildren and their children: Shawn (Allie) Higgins, Kalena Higgins, Madelyn Higgins, Riker Higgins, Tyler Young, Kelly Spade, Logan Spade and Kayla Spade; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Jessica (Sutter) Grantz; infant twin sister Dolores Engle; brother Richard Engle; grandson Jason Kyser; granddaughter-in-law Amy Kyser; brother-in-law Jack Kromer; and grandparents Joseph and Mary Adams and John and Anna Mary Engle.



Friends will be received at the McCabe Funeral Home in Punxsutawney from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, where a funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m., with Pastor Janet Chiplis officiating. Interment at Lakelawn Memorial Park is private for family.



Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com. Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on July 18, 2019