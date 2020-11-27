Doris J. "Jean" Kaza, 85, of Punxsutawney, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home.
She was born Dec. 30, 1934, in Marion Center, a daughter of the late Elsie G. (Nichols) and Glenn F. Aul.
On April 28, 1956, she married James Edward Kaza. He preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 2017.
Jean was a member of Saints Cosmas and Damian Church of Punxsutawney. She worked for Cameron Manufacturing and was also a homemaker.
She enjoyed camping, knitting, ceramics, cooking, puzzles, and crocheting.
Jean is survived by her three children, son Richard E. Kaza and wife Deborah of Punxsutawney, son Kenneth J. Kaza of Punxsutawney, and son Jeffrey S. Kaza and wife Janice of Punxsutawney; seven grandchildren, Chad Kaza and wife Jenny, Kelly Jo Kaza and John, Derk Kaza, Jeremey Kaza and wife Jen, Jason Kaza and wife Laurissa, Julina Kaza and Mike Himes and Justine Kaza and Tyler Rushnok; three great-grandchildren, Brylie and Wyatt Kaza and Logan Kaza; sisters-in-law Isabelle Aul, Alice Orsich, Virginia Frano, Janie Pokerjack, Marie Aikens and Jan Aul; and brothers-in-law Monsignor Charles Kaza and George Pokerjack.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers Edward, Ernest and Earl Aul; sisters-in-law Peg Kaza and Anna Shaffer; brothers-in-law George Kaza, Richard Shaffer and Frank Orsich; a nephew, John Orsich; and a niece, Susie Shaffer.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Saints Cosmas and Damian Church, officiated by Monsignor Charles Kaza. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.
Memorial contributions may be made, in Mrs. Kaza's memory, to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, PO Box 535240, Pittsburgh, PA 15253-9926.
