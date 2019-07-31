|
|
Dorothy A. Gardner, 91, of Glen Campbell, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at Communities at Indiana Haven in Indiana.
Dorothy was born Aug. 3, 1927, in McGees Mills to the late Clyde and Lucille (Ferrier) McGee.
She worked for many years at the Glen Campbell Post Office. After her retirement, she enjoyed her time spent with friends at the Mahoning Hills Senior Center. She also enjoyed oil painting and traveling, but most of all she adored her time with her beloved grandchildren.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Russell D. Gardner. Together, they operated the Gardner Funeral Home of Glen Campbell for more than 40 years.
She was also preceded in death by one grandson, Christopher Gardner; four brothers, William, Phillip, Don and Jack McGee; and two sisters, Emma Tate and Elizabeth Maue.
She is survived by three sons, Leonard Gardner and wife Darla, Bruce Gardner and wife Marsha and Van Gardner and wife Regina, all of Glen Campbell, and one daughter, Cindy Williams of Glen Campbell; one sister, Barbara McConnaughey of Rossiter; six grandchildren, Kristen Gardner and fiancé Michael Kitchen, Cory Williams and wife Susan, Bradley Gardner and fianceé Jessica Weale, Joshua Gardner and wife Abra, Cara Salotti and husband Aaron and Meghan Moore and husband Ryan; nine great-grandchildren, Madalyn and Landon Peterson, Lilie Williams, Ella, Jett, Bryston and Leighton Gardner, Ayla Moore and Samuel Salotti; along with several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the Waldron Funeral Home in Mahaffey.
A funeral service, with Pastor Jim Smith officiating, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at the funeral home.
Interment is private.
Please make donations to the Humane Society or to Four Footed Friends. Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in The Punxsutawney Spirit on Aug. 1, 2019